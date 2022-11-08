Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 77.50%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,776.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after purchasing an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $25,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

