Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.47

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.47 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 2814246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

