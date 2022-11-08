Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Enhabit Stock Performance

NYSE EHAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,696. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

In other news, Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 6,030 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,979.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erin Hoeflinger acquired 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,442 shares of company stock worth $157,259.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enhabit stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.