Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Enhabit Stock Performance
NYSE EHAB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,696. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Enhabit
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enhabit stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Further Reading
