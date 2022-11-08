Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of ESVIF opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

