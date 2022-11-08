Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

