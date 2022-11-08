Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EVC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EVC opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $449.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

