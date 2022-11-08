Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294-$296 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.

Envestnet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 296,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,383. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ENV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 231.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $3,007,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

