EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.33. 16,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,815. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

