EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

