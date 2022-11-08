EOS Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. EOS has a market cap of $957.72 million and $560.75 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00020778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006298 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004694 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,367,131 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

