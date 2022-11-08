EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.81.

EQT Stock Up 7.5 %

EQT opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

