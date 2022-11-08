Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,019,228 shares.The stock last traded at $36.93 and had previously closed at $38.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.22.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.