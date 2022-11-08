Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.84.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $930.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 123,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

