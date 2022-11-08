Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.84.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
Equinox Gold stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $930.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.02.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.
