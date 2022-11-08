Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $8.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.69.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

ETRN opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.