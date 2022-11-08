Equity Investment Corp Grows Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 3.31% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $39,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,000,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,205,000 after purchasing an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,416,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 292,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,503. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.