Equity Investment Corp Has $228,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,442,629 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. 84,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,888. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

