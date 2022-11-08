Equity Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,207 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $73,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after buying an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after buying an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,052,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,751,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PNC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.36. 17,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,740. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

