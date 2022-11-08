Equity Investment Corp Sells 7,034 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises 1.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.16% of Global Payments worth $49,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,858. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

