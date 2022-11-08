Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,401,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after buying an additional 291,869 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,691.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 408,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 386,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

