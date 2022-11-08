Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

