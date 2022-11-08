Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $21.80 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $21.80 or 0.00118656 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $800.38 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,370.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000473 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00324148 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022821 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00748506 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00559050 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00227749 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00229703 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,804,948 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
