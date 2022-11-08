Ethernity Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,630.00 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and approximately $174,630.00 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded flat against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00012034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

