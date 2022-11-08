Euler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $67.63 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Euler has a total market cap of $67.63 million and $2.17 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00036909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler launched on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

