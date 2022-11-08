Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 1.6%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €66.02 ($66.02) and last traded at €65.40 ($65.40). Approximately 115,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.38 ($64.38).

Euronext Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €73.30.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

