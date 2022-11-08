Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $86,338,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.63. 27,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

