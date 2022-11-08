Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.11.
Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $149.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
