Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 227,900 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 448.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.