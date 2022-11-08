Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,734,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $342.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.80. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.16.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,146 shares of company stock worth $3,893,269 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

