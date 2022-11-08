Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $40.98 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Eaton worth $40,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 94.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Activity

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.