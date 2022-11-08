Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 4,800 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $61,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock valued at $25,938,326. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

GS opened at $362.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $413.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

