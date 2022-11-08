Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $89,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 278,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 78,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $119,958.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,515.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $353.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

