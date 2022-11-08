Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,900 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in American Express by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in American Express by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

