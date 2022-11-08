Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 253,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,722,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.