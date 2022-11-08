Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 0.4% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 294.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.75.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $14.94 on Tuesday, hitting $451.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.63.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.