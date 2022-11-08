Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$995.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $531.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.84. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $363.48 and a 52 week high of $575.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $478.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

