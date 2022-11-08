Fellaz 24 Hour Volume Hits $253,085.00 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, Fellaz has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $253,085.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00007149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.76 or 0.00586774 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.85 or 0.30564130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s launch date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

