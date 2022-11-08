Fellaz (FLZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.71 Billion

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Fellaz has a market cap of $4.71 billion and $241,058.00 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00007303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

