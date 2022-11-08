FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $14.97. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 10,133 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in FibroGen by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in FibroGen by 237.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FibroGen by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

