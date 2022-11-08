Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47), RTT News reports. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.69. 1,590,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

