FidoMeta Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,119.00 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $205.54 million and $7,119.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00584984 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,996.45 or 0.30470862 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01456455 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,729.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.