Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 197 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.77. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

