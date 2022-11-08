Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $300.52 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $300.52 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00026994 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 316,773,794 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

