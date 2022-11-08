First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Up 13.8%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.80. 7,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 635,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

First Advantage Trading Up 20.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

About First Advantage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

