First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Up 13.8%

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.97 and last traded at $11.80. 7,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 635,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
First Advantage Trading Up 20.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.
Institutional Trading of First Advantage
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.