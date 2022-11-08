First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,519,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,489,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.55.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

