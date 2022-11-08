First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 102.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $150.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

