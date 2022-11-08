Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.