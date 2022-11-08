Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.
Shares of Five9 stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Five9 has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
