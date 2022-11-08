Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.79. 143,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Five9 by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after buying an additional 778,928 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,364,000 after buying an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $37,438,000.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

