Floki Inu Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $79.96 million and $1.30 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00567982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.32 or 0.29512592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

