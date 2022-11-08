Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $993.01M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. 35,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,916. Flowserve has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

